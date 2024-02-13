Foods your cat should never eat: bans from veterinarians

Cats are meat-eating animals and need meat. Veterinarians advise you to consider this fact if you are raising cats.

Most cat foods are made specifically from meat products, and this is important for the health of the animal. Veterinarians cautioned whisker owners against the habit of feeding their animals "off the table," human food.

"In fact, you may be surprised to learn about some common foods that your cats should never eat," writes the specialized publication WebMD.

The list of products that the cat should not eat is as follows:

Tuna - sometimes a little tuna probably won't hurt. But a steady diet of tuna cooked for humans can lead to malnutrition, as it won't have all the nutrients a cat needs. Also, too much tuna can cause mercury poisoning.

Onions, garlic can break down a cat's red blood cells, leading to anemia.

Milk and other dairy products most cats are lactose intolerant. Their digestive system cannot process dairy foods and the result can be digestive upset with diarrhea.

Alcohol is the same effect on a cat's liver and brain as it is on humans. But it takes much less to do damage. Just two teaspoons of whiskey can cause a comma in a 5-pound cat, and another teaspoon can kill him.

Grapes and raisins - can cause kidney failure in cats. In addition, small amounts can make a cat sick. Early signs are frequent vomiting and hyperactivity.

Caffeine - in large enough quantities can be fatal to a cat. And there is no antidote. Symptoms of caffeine poisoning include restlessness, rapid breathing, rapid heartbeat and muscle tremors. In addition to coffee and tea, including beans and grounds, caffeine can be found in cocoa, chocolate, laps and stimulant drinks. It is also found in some cold medicines and painkillers.

Chocolate can be deadly to cats. The poisonous substance in chocolate is theobromine. It is found in all kinds of chocolate, even white chocolate. But the most dangerous kinds are dark chocolate and unsweetened baking chocolate. Consumption of chocolate can cause heart rhythm disturbances, tremors, seizures and death.

Fat scraps and bones can be dangerous for cats. Fat, both cooked and raw, can cause intestinal upset with vomiting and diarrhea. And a cat can choke on a bone. Bones can splinter and cut the inside of your cat's digestive system.

Raw eggs - A protein in raw egg white called avidin can interfere with the absorption of the B vitamin biotin. This can cause skin problems as well as problems with your cat's fur.

Rawmeat and fish - The enzyme in raw fish destroys thiamine, which is an important B vitamin for your cat. Thiamine deficiency can cause serious neurological problems and can lead to seizures and coma.

Dog food - a steady diet of dog food can lead to serious malnutrition in your cat. Liver - in small amounts is acceptable, but eating too much liver can cause vitamin A toxicity. This is a serious condition that can affect your cat's bones. Symptoms include bone deformities, bone growths on the elbows and spine, and osteoporosis. Vitamin A poisoning can also lead to death.

Yeastdough can stretch the stomach and cause severe pain. Also, when yeast ferments, it produces alcohol, which can lead to alcohol poisoning.

