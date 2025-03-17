Cottage cheese and berry casserole on phyllo dough: the perfect dessert

How to make pastries perfect? Start with the right ingredients and reliable helpers in the kitchen!

This is a dessert that will win the heart of every guest!

Ingredients (20 cm mold):

• Filo dough – 200 g;

• Vegetable oil – for greasing;

• Walnut – 100-150 g;

• Cottage cheese – 350 g;

• Cream cheese – 150 g;

• Eggs – 2 pcs;

• Sour cream – 150 g;

• Vanilla sugar – 1 sachet;

• Sugar – 120 g;

• Frozen berries (raspberries, cherries, strawberries) – 200 g.

Method of preparation:

1. Cover the mold with parchment, cut the phyllo dough into strips, and put it in the mold, greasing each layer with oil.

2. Chop the nuts and pour them on the bottom of the mold.

3. Mix cottage cheese, cream cheese, eggs, sour cream, vanilla sugar, and sugar. Beat with a blender until smooth.

4. Pour the mixture into the mold and spread the frozen berries evenly on top.

5. Bake at 170°C for 40-50 minutes. Let cool before serving.