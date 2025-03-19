Spring is a time of renewal, awakening of nature, and seeming lightness. We take longer walks, plan new projects, and feel more light and warmth. But it is in spring that many people begin to experience inexplicable anxiety, nervousness, mood swings, and some even experience panic attacks. Why does this happen? Let's figure it out together.

Why does spring provoke anxiety?

It would seem that spring changes are only positive, but our brain perceives them differently. Here are a few reasons why people are more likely to experience internal tension in spring:

Biological "restart" of the body During the winter, our body worked in an energy-saving mode: slower metabolism, more sleep, less sunlight. With warming, all this changes dramatically: the hormonal system is activated, the level of cortisol (a stress hormone) increases, and the body starts working in a new rhythm. Overload of the nervous system After winter hibernation, we suddenly find ourselves in a whirlwind of activity - we need to implement plans, go in for sports, and solve urgent issues. This sudden acceleration can cause nervous exhaustion. Changes in biorhythms Longer daylight hours affect the level of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. As a result, many people sleep poorly, feel tired, and become more vulnerable to stress. Unrealized expectations Spring is considered a symbol of a new start. We make promises to ourselves: "I will start running on April 1," "I will lose 5 kg by summer," "I will find a new job." But if this does not happen, we feel a sense of failure, anxiety and self-criticism. External factors (war, uncertainty, social expectations) In times of war, many people live in a constant state of tension. In the spring, when it seems that the world should "blossom," it is especially painful to feel instability.

Case study: "Why am I nervous, even though everything is fine?"

A woman, 32 years old, asked me a question: "Everything seems to be fine - I have a job, stable relationships, but inside I am constantly worried. I wake up with a feeling of anxiety, I don't sleep well at night, my heart sometimes beats fast. Why?"

We analyzed her condition and found out: The woman unconsciously felt pressure because of the spring period. It seemed to her that she "should" feel more energy, act more, achieve more. But in reality, her body had not yet adapted to the changes, and her brain reacted with anxiety.

How can you help yourself during the springtime anxiety flare-up?

If you notice similar conditions in yourself, do not panic - this is a temporary phenomenon. The main thing is to support yourself properly:

Normalize your sleep

Go to bed and wake up at the same time.

Avoid gadgets 2 hours before bedtime.

Use the "4-7-8" technique: inhale through your nose for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 7 seconds, and exhale slowly through your mouth for 8 seconds.

Allow yourself to rest

Spring is not a competition. You don't have to "necessarily" change or achieve anything. Listen to your rhythm.

Control the information flow

Limit the time you spend watching the news.

Do information "detoxes" - a few hours a day without social media.

Maintain physical activity - Even a 15-minute walk helps to reduce cortisol levels.

Choose a movement that brings you pleasure - dancing, yoga, cycling.

Practice grounding

If you feel panic or excessive anxiety, use the 5-4-3-2-1 technique: - Name 5 things you see.- Touch 4 objects.- Listen to 3 sounds around you.- Smell 2 smells.- Taste 1 flavor (for example, a piece of chocolate or tea).

Do spring rituals for the soul - Organize the space around you.- Create a list of "spring joys" (what you love in spring: the smell of rain, first flowers, long walks) and consciously add them to your life.

Spring is a period of renewal, but it is important to remember that not all changes go smoothly. If you feel anxious, don't blame yourself. Your body is simply adapting to the new rhythm. Give yourself time, practice self-care, and don't be afraid to ask for support if anxiety is interfering with your life.

And remember: you are not a robot, you are a living person. And spring is not a marathon for success, but a gentle awakening that should go at your own pace. Be happy! Your psychologist, Irina Chenier.