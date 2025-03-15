They will not be easy: top dog breeds that are difficult to train

Some dog breeds require more time, patience, and effort to train, but with persistence, you can achieve great results.

Everyone who gets a puppy dreams of an obedient and loyal friend. But it's worth remembering that there are breeds that don't always want to obey commands, so owners will either have to devote more time to training or accept their pet for who they are, along with their character and stubbornness.

Lorna Winter, a professional dog trainer and co-founder of the puppy training app Zigzag, named six breeds that require the most patience, the Daily Mail reports.

"Caring for a puppy is not an easy task. And while all dogs are unique, some breeds really need more attention and a special approach when training," Winter explains.

Beagle

Beagles make great family companions, especially for children. However, their independent nature and powerful sense of smell can create difficulties during training.

"These dogs are natural scent hunters, and their instinct is always leading them on new adventures, so it can be difficult to keep a Beagle's attention during training," says Lorna. According to her, the main thing in working with this breed is food motivation.

"Beagles love treats. If you reward them with tasty treats for obeying commands, they learn the rules faster. It's important to remember that between the ages of six and twelve months, Beagles go through a "teenage period" and may start ignoring commands they have already learned. So be patient and don't stop training," the expert advises.

Jack Russell Terrier

This energetic and restless breed was bred to hunt foxes, and its hunting instinct remains very strong.

"Jack Russells have a boundless supply of energy, which sometimes makes training difficult. But if you give them a chance to 'let off steam' through active walks and puzzle games, they become more focused during training," explains Lorna.

She recommends providing these terriers with regular physical and mental exercise to make the training process easier.

French Bulldog

Independent and sometimes stubborn, French Bulldogs need early socialization and training from the first days in their new home.

"Don't underestimate the learning ability of a small bulldog. They are very intelligent and eager to please their owners, so the sooner you start training them, the better results you will achieve," Winter emphasizes.

Border Collie

Border Collies are an extremely intelligent and energetic breed. They need daily training not only for their body but also for their brain.

"These dogs love to work and want to be useful. But their natural herding instinct does not disappear, so it is better to give them the opportunity to realize it through special exercises. This way they won't chase everything that moves," advises Lorna.

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are easy to train if you work with them from a young age. When they are puppies, they are very receptive to training, absorbing information like a sponge.

"They are large guards with a high level of energy. In urban environments, they may lack space and exercise, which makes training difficult," Winter warns.

Kawapu

These cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle hybrids look like fluffy toys, but they actually need a lot of attention.

"Kawapu are very active and intelligent. The first few weeks can be difficult: they want to be close to their owner and may wake up at night to go to the bathroom. This will require patience and a few sleepless nights," the expert warns.

Training any breed is a process that requires love, perseverance, and time. But if you pay enough attention to your puppy, you will eventually get a well-behaved and obedient friend for life.

