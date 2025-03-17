Large breeds of dogs always arouse admiration and attention. Some people are afraid of them because of their size, while others, on the contrary, have a desire to have such a giant.

It should be borne in mind that keeping a four-legged giant is a responsible and expensive business, but if you properly train and socialize a large dog, it will become a reliable friend and family member. The focus is on the five largest dog breeds that are often chosen as pets.

English Mastiff

English Mastiff. Source: Wikipedia

This ancient English breed is considered the largest representative of the Great Dane in Europe and among the Mastiffs. The English Mastiff can weigh from 54 to 100 kg, and its height reaches 71-90 cm.

These powerful dogs used to participate in hunting wild animals, bullfights, and even entered the arena in dogfights. After the ban on such "entertainment" in 1835, the breed's population plummeted, and after World War II, only a few individuals remained in Britain. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of enthusiasts, the mastiffs were revived.

Despite their military history, today's English Mastiffs are calm, balanced dogs. They are deeply attached to their owners, but remain wary of strangers or animals.

Irish Wolfhound

Irish Wolfhound. Source: Wikipedia

With an average height of 83 cm, this giant is one of the tallest dogs in the world. It is not only tall but also massive. Although the history of the breed dates back to the first century AD, the modern Irish Wolfhound was restored in the 19th century by Captain Graham, who crossed several large breeds, including Scottish Deerhounds, Greyhounds, and Great Danes.

An adult wolfhound is gentle, calm, and balanced, a real gentleman. However, when young, these dogs are quite energetic, clumsy, and require a lot of attention and training.

St. Bernard

St. Bernard. Source: Wikipedia

St. Bernards are legendary giants, considered one of the largest dogs in the world. With a height of about 80 cm and a weight of 70-90 kg, they are truly admirable. The breed originates from a Swiss monastery on the Grand Saint Bernard Pass, where dogs were used as guards and rescuers for travelers lost in the mountains.

The modern St. Bernard is a friendly and calm companion, although it is capable of protecting its loved ones in case of danger.

Newfoundland

Newfoundland. Source: Wikipedia

Newfoundlands, or simply Newfies, are known for their love of water. Even small puppies are already eager to dive into bowls of water or lie in puddles. These giants weigh an average of 71 kg and are up to 78 cm tall.

Native to Canada, they have long helped fishermen and sailors: pulling heavy loads, pulling out nets with catch, and rescuing people who fell overboard. Their thick, waterproof fur and webbed paws allowed them to work even in icy water.

Today, Newfoundlands remain excellent water rescuers and wonderful pets - affectionate, loyal, and kind.

Bordeaux dog

Bordeaux Dog. Source: Wikipedia

The French Mastiff, or Bordeaux Dog, impresses with its muscular body and recognizable "smiling" face with wrinkles. These dogs have a reddish-fawn coat, and their average height is 63 cm and weight is about 48 kg.

The history of the breed is not simple: Bordeaux Dogs once served as fighting dogs, hunters, watchdogs, and also worked on farms. Today, they are most often seen at exhibitions or as pets.

This breed is suitable for those looking for a large but agile dog. Bordeaux Dogs mature faster than other giant breeds and need active walks and exercise.

