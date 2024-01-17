It's up to you to decide which food to choose for your cat. But regardless of whether you prepare the food yourself or buy ready-made food, it is important to remember that the food should be warm.

Cats are carnivores, and their natural diet consists of meat that has a body temperature of 37-39 degrees. Therefore, the food you give your pet should be close to this temperature, ukr.media writes.

If you prepare the food yourself, you need to warm it up to room temperature. Wet food can be heated in a water bath, but not in the microwave.

Dry food can also be reheated, but it is not necessary. However, if you want your cat to eat it with more pleasure, you can do so.

Here are some tips for feeding your cat:

Do not give them dry and wet food simultaneously.

Portions should be small so that the cat does not overeat.

Always provide your cat with fresh water.

You can also alternate dry and wet food. This is not only safe but will also diversify your cat's menu.

Cats are considered to be one of the most mysterious pets, so there are many signs associated with their behavior.

