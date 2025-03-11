A study by the American Gut Project showed that people who eat 30 plants a week have a richer gut microbiome. This, in turn, is associated with stronger immunity, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and even better mental health. Plant-based foods in this context include fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, herbs, and spices.

Daily video

So, the more diverse plant foods we feed our gut bacteria, the more diverse they can become and the more "skills" they will have.

Train our immune cells, because 70% of them live in our intestines!

Choose whole grain products: replace white bread, pasta, and rice with their whole grain counterparts, such as cereals.

Add nuts and seeds: a small portion of 20-30 grams per day is already a contribution to diversity.

Include legumes: add beans, chickpeas, or lentils to your regular meals.

Use frozen and fermented foods: it's convenient and helps you maintain variety without spending extra money.

When you go to the store, choose a new plant product, something you've never eaten before, which will diversify your diet and surprise your microbiome.