How to choose the right wet food for your cat: experts have given advice

There are many cat foods on the market and every owner wants to choose the best option for their pet. Therefore, experts told how to choose the right product that will be useful for pets.

The specialized publication Animalreport draws attention to the fact that usually for cats on an industrial scale produce dry and wet food. Wet cat foods differ in quality, ingredients and nutritional value.

Wet food provides hydration and nutrition, but does not offer the same brushing benefits as dry food. Veterinarians say it's best to feed cats dry and wet food throughout the day.

"A combination of wet and dry food can provide both hydration and dental benefits, but make sure the overall food intake is balanced for your cat," experts say.

What cat food is recommended by veterinarians

It is noted that the differences in wet cat food range from the quality of ingredients and protein sources to manufacturing processes and additives. Your cat's age, health status and personal preferences also play a key role.

"A good wet food often boasts a high protein content from real meat - think chicken, turkey or fish, rather than ambiguous terms like 'meat products' or 'animal by-products'." Humidity is another important factor. Cats naturally get a significant portion of their water intake from food, so a wet food rich in moisture not only satisfies their palate, but also keeps them optimally hydrated," veterinarians advised.

When choosing, you should also pay attention to additives - "the less, the better". Avoid buying food containing artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

What ingredients to look for in wet cat food

High quality protein sources: look for chicken beef meat, salmon or turkey. In a benchmark, these should "head" the list of ingredients in the product's constituent description.

Natural fats - fish or chicken fat, essential for your cat's coat luster and brain health.

Taurine - an important amino acid that cats cannot produce on their own. It supports vision, heart function, etc.

Fiber - may include pumpkin or beet pulp to aid in digestion.

Vitamins and minerals, beneficial bacteria - top tier cat foods contain probiotics in their blends. These beneficial bacteria can boost your cat's digestive health and immune system.

Ingredients to avoid in cat food

By-products and meal - often inferior, nonspecific sources of protein.

Artificial preservatives - BHT, BHA and entoxychin.

Excess grains and fillers - cats are unable to digest large amounts of corn, wheat or soy. These often act as cheap fillers with little nutritional value.

Added sugars - ingredients like corn syrup or sucrose can be harmful in the long run.

