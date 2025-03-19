eng
Українська
русский
Blog
Lifehacks

Myths about pomegranates that we still believe in

Наталья СамойленкоНаталья Самойленко

Myths about pomegranates that we still believe in
Myths about pomegranates that we still believe in

Pomegranate is a real storehouse of nutrients for children.

Useful for digestion

Pomegranate is rich in fiber, which supports the intestines, prevents constipation and promotes healthy digestion.

Improves memory

Polyphenols - the main antioxidants in pomegranate - have a positive effect on brain function, contributing to better memory and concentration.

Supports the immune system

Thanks to its high content of vitamin C and antioxidants, pomegranate strengthens the body's defenses and helps fight viruses and bacteria.

Takes care of the heart

Polyphenols and potassium in pomegranate have a positive effect on blood vessels and normalize blood pressure, supporting the health of the cardiovascular system.

"Pomegranate cures anemia" is a myth.

In fact, it contains very little iron and will not help raise hemoglobin.

At what age can pomegranates be offered to children?

From 8-9 months (if the child is able to eat small pieces), you can give the seeds crushed with a spoon. Always under the supervision of an adult.

From the age of 12 months, whole grains can be offered.

Source:instagram.com

Питание