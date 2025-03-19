Myths about pomegranates that we still believe in
Pomegranate is a real storehouse of nutrients for children.
Useful for digestion
Pomegranate is rich in fiber, which supports the intestines, prevents constipation and promotes healthy digestion.
Improves memory
Polyphenols - the main antioxidants in pomegranate - have a positive effect on brain function, contributing to better memory and concentration.
Supports the immune system
Thanks to its high content of vitamin C and antioxidants, pomegranate strengthens the body's defenses and helps fight viruses and bacteria.
Takes care of the heart
Polyphenols and potassium in pomegranate have a positive effect on blood vessels and normalize blood pressure, supporting the health of the cardiovascular system.
"Pomegranate cures anemia" is a myth.
In fact, it contains very little iron and will not help raise hemoglobin.
At what age can pomegranates be offered to children?
From 8-9 months (if the child is able to eat small pieces), you can give the seeds crushed with a spoon. Always under the supervision of an adult.
From the age of 12 months, whole grains can be offered.