Keeps you on your toes: top of the most interesting detective series

Detective series always captivate with their suspense and unpredictable plot twists. If you like stories that keep you in suspense and make you guess who or what is behind the crime to the very end, this selection of series is just for you!

RBC-Ukraine offers the top of the most exciting detective series that grab you from the first minutes and don't let go until the very end.

"Sophie, the main character, leads a perfect life in a luxurious house in San Francisco. However, everything changes after she suffers a head injury during a suicide attempt, which causes her to lose her memory. As she tries to recover her past, Sophie begins to doubt that her life is as rosy as it seems at first glance.

"The Flight Attendant' stars Cassandra Bowden as a flight attendant whose stormy night with a fellow passenger on a flight to Bangkok ends in a frightening discovery: she wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man next to her. Unable to remember what happened, she flees, but in New York, FBI agents are waiting for her, ready to question her about the night's events.

"High Potential" Morgan is a single mother and a cleaner for the LAPD who has an extremely high IQ. She is able to notice the smallest details, which helps her solve the most complex crimes. Soon, Morgan becomes a consultant to investigators, proving that genius does not require an official position.

"In The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window", Anna, after losing her daughter and getting divorced, spends her evenings with a glass of wine, watching the world go by through her window. But her monotonous life changes when she notices a new neighbor. Everything is going well until Anna witnesses a gruesome murder in the house across the street and decides to investigate.

These series guarantee excitement and intrigue at every step, keeping you in suspense until the very end.

