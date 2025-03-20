Canned foods are often perceived to be less nutritious than fresh or frozen foods. Some argue that they contain unwanted or even harmful ingredients and should be avoided.

But there is also an opposite opinion, which is to classify at least some canned food as healthy food. Let's find out what advantages and disadvantages such products have.

FEATURES OF THE TECHNOLOGY

Canning is a method of preserving food for a long time by packing it in airtight containers. It was developed at the end of the 18th century to ensure stable nutrition for soldiers and sailors during the war.

The canning process may vary depending on the product, but there are three main steps. These include: processing (foods are cleaned, sliced, chopped, pitted, deboned, peeled, or cooked), sealing (processed foods are sealed in jars), and heating (jars are heated to kill harmful bacteria and prevent food from spoiling).

This allows food to be stored and safe for consumption for 1-5 years or even longer. The most commonly canned foods include fruits, vegetables, beans, soups, meat, and seafood.

HOW CANNING AFFECTS NUTRIENT LEVELS

There is a common belief that canned foods are less nutritious than fresh or frozen foods, but research shows that this is not always true. In fact, canning preserves most of the nutrients. Proteins, carbohydrates, and fats remain the same. Most minerals and fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, are also preserved.

Research shows that foods high in certain nutrients retain their high levels of nutrients even after canning.

However, because canning usually involves high temperatures, water-soluble vitamins such as vitamins C and B are often destroyed. They are sensitive to heat and air in general, so they can be lost during normal food handling, cooking, and storage at home.

However, the amount of other beneficial compounds can increase, on the contrary. For example, tomatoes and corn release more antioxidants when heated, making these canned foods an even better source of free radical scavengers.

Aside from changes in individual nutrient levels, canned foods are a good source of important vitamins and minerals. In one study, people who ate six or more canned foods per week had higher intakes of 17 essential nutrients compared to those who ate 2 or fewer canned foods per week.

BENEFITS: affordable, convenient and non-perishable

Canned foods are a convenient and practical way to add more nutritious foods to your diet throughout the year. In fact, today you can find almost any food in cans. In addition, canned foods are convenient because they can be safely stored for several years and often require minimal cooking time. Moreover, they are usually cheaper than fresh food.

RISKS

Traces of BPA

BPA (bisphenol A) is a chemical that is often used in food packaging, including cans. Studies show that BPA in canned food can migrate from the can lining into the food it contains. One study examined 78 canned foods and found BPA in more than 90% of them. In addition, the study clearly showed that eating canned food is the main cause of the negative effects of BPA on the human body.

In yet another study, participants who consumed one serving of canned soup daily for 5 days had a more than 1000% increase in urinary BPA levels. Although the evidence is mixed, some studies have linked BPA to health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and male sexual dysfunction. To minimize your exposure to BPA, avoid eating a lot of canned food.

Deadly bacteria

Although it is extremely rare, canned foods that have not been processed properly can contain the dangerous bacteria Clostridium botulinum. Consuming contaminated food causes botulism, which, if left untreated, can lead to paralysis and death.

Most cases of botulism are associated with food that has not been properly sterilized at home. Botulism from industrial canned food is extremely rare. It is important to never consume food from bulging, dented, cracked, or leaking cans.

Salt, sugar or preservatives

Salt, sugar, and preservatives are sometimes added during the canning process to improve flavor, texture, and appearance. For example, high salt content is undesirable for people with high blood pressure.

Canned foods may also contain added sugar. Excess sugar is associated with an increased risk of many diseases, including obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Other natural or chemical preservatives may also be added to canned foods.

HOW TO MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE

It is important to read the label and the list of ingredients. If salt intake is a concern, choose the "low sodium" or "no salt added" option. To avoid excess sugar, choose fruit preserved in water or juice rather than syrup.

Draining and rinsing foods also reduces salt and sugar content. Many canned foods do not contain any additives, but the only way to know for sure is to look at the ingredients list.