Croque Madame: a favorite French breakfast

One of my favorite French breakfasts. The main highlight of my recipe is white dried mushrooms (or you can also use truffle paste), which will give the dish an exquisite taste and aroma.

You will need:

2 slices of bread (you can take toast)

100-120 g of bechamel sauce

70 g of ham (I usually take turkey)

40 g of Gruyere cheese (you can also use cheddar or Emmental)

1 egg

This sandwich without an egg will be called Croque Monsieur.

Spread two slices of bread with bechamel sauce.

Put a slice of ham on one slice and half a portion of cheese on the other.

Put the two slices of bread together with the filling side inside and spread the rest of the sauce on all sides of the sandwich.

Spread the rest of the cheese on top and bake at 220 °C for about 8-10 minutes on the top rack.

Place the poached egg or fried glaze on the finished sandwich.

I like to serve it alongside green lettuce leaves - it adds freshness, crunch and juiciness to the dish.

LIFE HACK

Here are the best proportions for bechamel sauce:

100g of milk

8g of flour

8g of butter

Nutmeg and salt

Make several sandwiches at once - they can be kept unbaked in the refrigerator for a couple of days. You can also add your favorite cheese to the sauce!