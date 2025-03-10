BlogRecipes
Lazy dumplings with condensed milk: the perfect breakfast
The perfect breakfast? One that cooks quickly and tastes like in childhood
These dumplings are just like that: tender and with a coconut flavor.
Ingredients:
• Cottage cheese — 350 g;
• Coconut flakes — 2 tbsp;
• Wheat flour — 2 tbsp;
• Sugar — 1 tbsp;
• Condensed milk from the plant — 4 tbsp + for the filling;
• Yogurt without sugar — 100 g;
• Cream cheese — 100 g.
Method of preparation:
1. Grind the cottage cheese in a blender or through a sieve.
2. Add coconut, flour, sugar, and condensed milk. Knead the dough.
3. Form small balls and put a little boiled condensed milk inside each one.
4. Put into salted boiling water and cook for 5 minutes.
5. Mix yogurt, cream cheese, and condensed milk until creamy.