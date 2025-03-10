Lazy dumplings with condensed milk: the perfect breakfast

The perfect breakfast? One that cooks quickly and tastes like in childhood

These dumplings are just like that: tender and with a coconut flavor.

Ingredients:

• Cottage cheese — 350 g;

• Coconut flakes — 2 tbsp;

• Wheat flour — 2 tbsp;

• Sugar — 1 tbsp;

• Condensed milk from the plant — 4 tbsp + for the filling;

• Yogurt without sugar — 100 g;

• Cream cheese — 100 g.

Method of preparation:

1. Grind the cottage cheese in a blender or through a sieve.

2. Add coconut, flour, sugar, and condensed milk. Knead the dough.

3. Form small balls and put a little boiled condensed milk inside each one.

4. Put into salted boiling water and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Mix yogurt, cream cheese, and condensed milk until creamy.