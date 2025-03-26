Bolognese cabbage

Daily video

It seems that everything has already been invented before us

But there will always be a lack of ideas to cook something a little new from familiar products

Young cabbage with bolognese sauce - or cabbage steak - can be called whatever you want, but it's delicious!

For the "sauce"

-500g beef

-110g onion

-100g of carrots

-30g celery stalks

-30g of sweet pepper

-40g of apples!

-Garlic, a little wine, spices and salt

-300-350g of tomatoes in their own juice

-a couple of heads of young cabbage

-oil for frying

-cheese for baking - from Mozzarella to Gouda

We start with the Bolognese

-"I fry chopped carrots, add onions, fry them a little, add celery and garlic, fry them again and a little, then wine, tomatoes, spices, then apple and peppers - and simmer everything - the more the merrier. If necessary, I add water to get a good consistency and taste. This time I added smoked paprika for a different flavor and fresh herbs from the garden on my windowsill.

I cut the cabbage into "steaks"

I fry it in vegetable oil, add salt and your favorite spices if you want, put the prepared sauce and cheese on top and put it in the oven for 15-20 minutes to brown it well and make it pleasantly soft and crispy at the same time!

Enjoy!