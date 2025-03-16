Lenten cabbage rolls with potatoes and mushrooms
Dear friends, Lent has begun, and I know that many of you are waiting for me to prepare Lenten dishes.
That's why we're cooking extremely simple and delicious cabbage rolls. Everything will be easy!
CABBAGE ROLLS WITH POTATOES AND MUSHROOMS
White cabbage - 1 pc
Potatoes - 1 kg
Mushrooms - 400 g
Onions - 2 pcs
Carrot - 1 pc
Garlic - 2-3 cloves
Vegetable oil (for frying)
Salt, pepper - to taste
Water - 250 ml
Tomato paste - 1 tbsp.
Prepare the cabbage.
Chop onions and mushrooms and grate carrots.
Pass the onions and carrots in a frying pan with oil for 5-7 minutes.
Add the mushrooms to the carrots and onions, fry until golden brown, and remove from the heat.
Grate the potatoes on a coarse grater and strain through a sieve.
Add the roast, salt, and pepper to the grated potatoes and mix.
Form the cabbage rolls. Put them in a saucepan covered with cabbage leaves. Pour the sauce and cook in the oven for 1.5-2 hours.
Enjoy!