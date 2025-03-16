Lenten cabbage rolls with potatoes and mushrooms

Dear friends, Lent has begun, and I know that many of you are waiting for me to prepare Lenten dishes.

That's why we're cooking extremely simple and delicious cabbage rolls. Everything will be easy!

CABBAGE ROLLS WITH POTATOES AND MUSHROOMS

White cabbage - 1 pc

Potatoes - 1 kg

Mushrooms - 400 g

Onions - 2 pcs

Carrot - 1 pc

Garlic - 2-3 cloves

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Salt, pepper - to taste

Water - 250 ml

Tomato paste - 1 tbsp.

Prepare the cabbage.

Chop onions and mushrooms and grate carrots.

Pass the onions and carrots in a frying pan with oil for 5-7 minutes.

Add the mushrooms to the carrots and onions, fry until golden brown, and remove from the heat.

Grate the potatoes on a coarse grater and strain through a sieve.

Add the roast, salt, and pepper to the grated potatoes and mix.

Form the cabbage rolls. Put them in a saucepan covered with cabbage leaves. Pour the sauce and cook in the oven for 1.5-2 hours.

Enjoy!