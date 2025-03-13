Choosing a dog is an important step that can change your life. People often worry that a pet will get sick often or cause damage to home repairs. To avoid unnecessary difficulties, you should pay attention to breeds that are easy to care for and have a balanced character.

Even the least demanding dogs still require attention, care, and regular walks. However, some breeds are more suitable for novice owners – they are obedient, healthy, and do not require complex training. Here are six of the most unpretentious dogs that will be great companions for both apartments and private houses. This was written by Unian.

Pug These dogs will be ideal for those who do not have the opportunity to walk their dog for a long time. Pugs don't need long walks, and moreover, they can be harmful to their health. This is a calm, affectionate, and friendly breed that gets along well with children and adults. The only thing to keep in mind is that Pugs are prone to overeating and overheating, so you need to control their diet and avoid heat.

Chihuahua These small dogs feel great even in small apartments. They eat very little, don't need much space, and can easily get by with short walks. Chihuahuas are very attached to their owners, but it is important not to spoil them and prevent aggression – training should be consistent and gentle.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Gentle, affectionate, and always in a good mood, this dog will make a wonderful companion. He is obedient, easy to train, and hardly sheds. It does not need many hours of active walks – half an hour a day is enough. Cavaliers also do not spoil furniture and easily adapt to living in an apartment.

Boston Terrier This breed is characterized by intelligence, friendliness, and unpretentiousness. Boston Terriers get along well with children and other pets, learn commands quickly, and do not require complicated care. In addition, they hardly ever shed, and with proper care, they rarely get sick. In winter, they may need clothes to keep them warm while walking.

Pekingese A calm, peaceful, and not too-active dog that is perfect for keeping in an apartment. Pekingese does not need long walks or exhausting games. However, its coat requires regular grooming – it needs to be combed out periodically, and the pet should be protected from overheating on hot days.

Golden Retriever If you dream of a large, intelligent, and friendly dog, the retriever is an excellent choice. This breed is famous for its high intelligence and is easy to train. Golden Retrievers get along with the whole family and interact well with children and other animals. They rarely get sick and have a long life expectancy. Although regular walks and brushing are required, these chores are easy and enjoyable for owners.

