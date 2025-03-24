Very chocolate marble cookies

eng
Sometimes I crave something very chocolatey, and with a glass of cold milk - mmm.

Here's a simple recipe:

-130g butter 82.5% fat

-2 eggs

-180g of sugar

-170g of flour

-50g of cocoa

-50-80g of chocolate

-10g baking powder

-70-80g of powdered sugar

  • I beat the butter at room temperature with sugar and eggs until the sugar is almost dissolved, and you can add more vanilla extract if you like.
  • Add the sifted flour to the butter, along with cocoa and baking powder, and add the chocolate (I use drops, but you can also use crumbs).
  • I chill the dough for about 30 minutes in the refrigerator, form balls - about 20 pieces - and roll them well in powdered sugar.
  • place them on a baking sheet at a distance from each other and bake at 190-195 degrees for 12-14 minutes! No need to keep it longer!
  • It is better to take milk or even white chocolate. However, the cookies will be very interesting without it
  • It will be good if you add some nut paste or nuts 30-40 g to the dough!

Source:instagram.com

