Very chocolate marble cookies

Sometimes I crave something very chocolatey, and with a glass of cold milk - mmm.

Here's a simple recipe:

-130g butter 82.5% fat

-2 eggs

-180g of sugar

-170g of flour

-50g of cocoa

-50-80g of chocolate

-10g baking powder

-70-80g of powdered sugar

I beat the butter at room temperature with sugar and eggs until the sugar is almost dissolved, and you can add more vanilla extract if you like.

Add the sifted flour to the butter, along with cocoa and baking powder, and add the chocolate (I use drops, but you can also use crumbs).