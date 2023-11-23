Favorite spot? Why cats choose window sills for sleeping and resting

Many cat owners note that every cat has a special interest in windows. Is this unexpected? Even a kitten, just starting its life, already shows interest in open spaces outside the window.

In the article Ukr.Media shares the opinions of experts about this phenomenon. Many pets consider the windowsill their favorite place to rest and sleep. Even cats with access to the street choose the window to fall asleep after walks. Experts say that this is due to curiosity and the desire to be aware of the events happening outside the window.

On the one hand, this place gives a sense of security, because the cat can quickly retreat to a safe place in case of danger. On the other hand, it is a great opportunity for the animal to observe the world around it. During the cold season, when the batteries are running at full capacity, the window provides a comfortable place to warm up.

But for cats living in apartment buildings, an open window can hide serious dangers. Cats are innate hunters, and a passing bird can provoke an animal to leap through a window.

Even a cat's ability to land on four paws does not guarantee the absence of injury. For this reason, it's important to protect your windows with mesh to keep your four-legged friends safe.

Cats are considered one of the most mysterious pets and have many omens and beliefs associated with their presence. Many omens are related to the behavior of cats.

