Once my client could not lose weight, although she said she ate everything perfectly on the menu. Until we found out that she was eating an additional 5-10 tablespoons of honey every day ;) The nuance is that honey is the same sugar + a little bit of benefit.

Daily video

Let's compare honey with sugar.

Calorie content:

Sugar – 387 kcal per 100 g

Honey – 304 kcal per 100 g

Honey is less caloric, but contains more water, so you need more of it to achieve the sweetness of sugar.

Ingredients:

Sugar – 99.9% sucrose (glucose + fructose).

Honey – 80-85% of carbohydrates (fructose, glucose, a little sucrose), as well as enzymes, organic acids, vitamins (B, C), and antioxidants.

Effect on the body:

Glycemic index (GI):

- Sugar ≈ 65

- Honey (depending on the composition) 50-70

Metabolism and health:

- Honey has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory properties, and supports the immune system.

- Thanks to enzymes and antioxidants, it is more beneficial for the body than refined sugar.

- But fructose in honey in large quantities can overload the liver.

To get the benefits similar to 100 g of blueberries, you would have to eat 150 g to 2 kg of honey. Just keep this in mind when you are treated with honey when you are sick because it is useful.

I'm not saying don't eat honey! I recommend treating it as a more useful sugar. But it is still a source of simple/fast carbohydrates.