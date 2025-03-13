BlogRecipes
Quiche Lorraine without dough in 10 minutes in the microwave
Easy, tasty, and quick recipe. Perfect for busy but hungry people!
Ingredients:
• Minced meat (chicken and turkey) – 250 g
• Tomatoes – 2 pieces
• Broccoli – 100 g
• Brie cheese – 100 g
• Gorganzola cheese – 100 g
• Eggs – 4 pcs
• Cream 20% – 150 g
• Cornstarch – 2 tbsp.
• Parmesan cheese – 50 g
• Salt, pepper – to taste
Preparation:
1. Meatballs: mix the minced meat, salt, pepper, and form small balls.
2. Put them in a ceramic or glass mold:
• Thinly sliced tomatoes
•Meatballs
• Broccoli and pieces of brie and gorgonzola cheese.
3. Filling: Beat eggs with cream and cornstarch. Pour into the mold.
4. Grate Parmesan cheese on top.
Microwave for a maximum of 10 minutes.
It's ready! Quick, tasty, and hassle-free.
Enjoy!