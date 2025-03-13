eng
Easy, tasty, and quick recipe. Perfect for busy but hungry people!

Ingredients:

• Minced meat (chicken and turkey) – 250 g

• Tomatoes – 2 pieces

• Broccoli – 100 g

• Brie cheese – 100 g

• Gorganzola cheese – 100 g

• Eggs – 4 pcs

• Cream 20% – 150 g

• Cornstarch – 2 tbsp.

• Parmesan cheese – 50 g

• Salt, pepper – to taste

Preparation:

1. Meatballs: mix the minced meat, salt, pepper, and form small balls.

2. Put them in a ceramic or glass mold:

• Thinly sliced tomatoes

•Meatballs

 • Broccoli and pieces of brie and gorgonzola cheese.

3. Filling: Beat eggs with cream and cornstarch. Pour into the mold.

4. Grate Parmesan cheese on top.

Microwave for a maximum of 10 minutes.

It's ready! Quick, tasty, and hassle-free.

Enjoy!

Source:instagram.com

