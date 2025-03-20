Hot lean salad, on which I lost 14 kg

Who said that fasting food is boring? Here is a recipe that has become my favorite! Light, flavorful, perfectly balanced.

Daily video

Ingredients:

Potatoes

Fresh pepper

Tomatoes

Blue onions

Green onions + parsley + dill

Oil for frying

Preparation:

Wash the potatoes, cut into cubes and fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Add diced pepper and stir.

Cut the tomatoes into slices, chop the herbs, and cut the onion into half rings.

Add all the ingredients to the potatoes and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and let the ingredients "make friends".

Minimum effort, maximum benefit.