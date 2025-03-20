BlogRecipes
Hot lean salad, on which I lost 14 kg
Who said that fasting food is boring? Here is a recipe that has become my favorite! Light, flavorful, perfectly balanced.
Ingredients:
Potatoes
Fresh pepper
Tomatoes
Blue onions
Green onions + parsley + dill
Oil for frying
Preparation:
Wash the potatoes, cut into cubes and fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.
Add diced pepper and stir.
Cut the tomatoes into slices, chop the herbs, and cut the onion into half rings.
Add all the ingredients to the potatoes and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and let the ingredients "make friends".
Minimum effort, maximum benefit.