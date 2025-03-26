What is the relationship between marital status and overweight: an interesting study

Marriage has long been associated with better health and longer life for men, but new research by Polish scientists casts doubt on this belief.

Daily video

According to the findings of the National Institute of Cardiology in Warsaw, married men have a threefold higher risk of obesity compared to unmarried men. The study analyzed the medical data of 2,405 people in Poland, with an average age of 50. As it turned out, married men were 3.2 times more likely to be obese than unmarried men.

This trend did not apply to married women. The researchers suggest that this discrepancy is explained by differences in dietary choices and attitudes toward their own appearance between men and women.

At the same time, marriage increases the likelihood of being overweight: by 62% for men and 39% for women. The length of marital life also played a role. Each additional year of marriage increased the risk of being overweight by 3% for men and 4% for women, while the risk of obesity increased by 4% for men and 6% for women.

Age and marital status have an undeniable impact on living with overweight or obesity in adulthood, regardless of gender, the researchers concluded.

DIFFERENCES FROM EARLIER STUDIES

The Polish study contradicts other studies that have generally found that married men are healthier and have fewer diseases than unmarried men. In particular, last year's study of 7,000 Canadians linked marriage to "optimal aging" for men.

Previous studies have consistently shown that married men tend to live healthier lifestyles, often under the influence of their wives. For example, marriage has been linked to lower smoking rates, less alcohol consumption, better nutrition, and an increased likelihood of seeking medical care - factors that contribute to longer and healthier lives.

A landmark 2011 study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology claimed that married men have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and higher survival rates after heart attacks compared to unmarried men, supporting the common belief that marriage provides health benefits.

OBESITY: A GLOBAL PROBLEM

According to a study published in the Lancet, from 1990 to 2021, the prevalence of overweight and obesity more than doubled among adults (aged 25 and older) and children and adolescents (aged 5 to 24). By 2021, 2.11 billion adults and 493 million young people worldwide were classified as overweight or obese.

Obesity is usually defined when the body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher, while overweight is defined when the BMI is between 25 and 29.9.

It should be noted that being overweight or obese increases the risk of serious diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, cancer, osteoarthritis, obstructive sleep apnea, and gallstones.

Experts are beginning to understand obesity as a combination of genetics and environmental factors. Although researchers are still trying to figure out how to help people lose weight and keep it off, most of them recommend the following:

Avoid processed carbohydrates. There is a lot of evidence that refined grains and added sugars contribute to weight gain, although the exact reasons for this link are a matter of debate.

Eat more plant-based foods high in dietary fiber. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds are widely recommended by weight loss experts.

Exercise regularly to help keep the weight off.

Seek help. Obesity is a chronic disease. It is advisable to consult a doctor about its optimal treatment.