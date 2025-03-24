Crispy potatoes: perfect as a side dish or light dinner snack
This is a true delight for lovers of tasty and simple dishes. Ideal as a side dish or light snack for dinner
Easy and quick, and the result is simply incredible.
Ingredients:
- Potatoes - 800 g;
- Hard cheese (for example, cheddar) - 100 g;
- Sour cream - 150 g;
- Herbs (parsley, dill) - 30 g;
- Salt - to taste.
Method of preparation:
1. Wash the potatoes and boil in their skins for 20-25 minutes until soft.
2. Cool the potatoes and cut them in half.
3. Cover a baking sheet with parchment, grate the cheese and spread it evenly over the baking sheet.
4. Place the potatoes cut side down.
5. Place in a preheated 200°C oven for 15-20 minutes until crispy.
6. Chop the greens and mix with the sour cream. Season with salt and mix.
It's ready!