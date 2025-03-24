This is a true delight for lovers of tasty and simple dishes. Ideal as a side dish or light snack for dinner

Easy and quick, and the result is simply incredible.

Ingredients:

- Potatoes - 800 g;

- Hard cheese (for example, cheddar) - 100 g;

- Sour cream - 150 g;

- Herbs (parsley, dill) - 30 g;

- Salt - to taste.

Method of preparation:

1. Wash the potatoes and boil in their skins for 20-25 minutes until soft.

2. Cool the potatoes and cut them in half.

3. Cover a baking sheet with parchment, grate the cheese and spread it evenly over the baking sheet.

4. Place the potatoes cut side down.

5. Place in a preheated 200°C oven for 15-20 minutes until crispy.

6. Chop the greens and mix with the sour cream. Season with salt and mix.

It's ready!