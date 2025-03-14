You should be careful with them: the top most aggressive dog breeds

A new study suggests that people should be wary of dogs with golden hair color. Chihuahuas, German Shepherds, and other breeds have long been considered loyal friends of humans.

But recent scientific research helps us better understand our pets, and not all the findings, unfortunately, please dog owners. The Daily Mail writes about it.

Scientists from the Royal Veterinary College in London conducted a study that revealed an unexpected side of one of the most beloved breeds. Although these dogs seem sweet and friendly, the level of their aggression was almost twice as high as in most other breeds.

We are talking about English Cocker Spaniels. Studies have shown that the average level of aggression in dogs of different breeds is about 2.2%. But among Cocker Spaniels, this figure reaches 4%. In particular, golden-colored animals were the most prone to aggressive behavior: aggression was observed in 12% of cases, and they were also more likely to be noisy.

The English Cocker Spaniel is one of the most popular companion dogs in the world, but until recently, there was little data on diseases of this breed. To fill this gap, the researchers analyzed information on 2318 representatives of the breed across the UK using veterinary records.

The researchers examined factors such as the dogs' age, gender, whether they were spayed or neutered, weight, common diseases, life expectancy, and leading causes of death. Aggressive behavior was ranked sixth among the most common health problems in this breed, behind disorders such as anal gland disease and diarrhea. In addition, more than 230 dogs were obese, and the most common disease was periodontal disease, which was found in about 20% of the animals studied. As for mortality among puppies, the most common cause was neoplasia, a pathology associated with uncontrolled cell growth that often leads to tumors.

Scientists paid special attention to the impact of coat color on health and behavior. The analysis of more than 64% of dogs showed that Cocker Spaniels with golden hair were more likely to show aggression. On the contrary, those with brown color were the most calm.

The researchers note that these findings are in line with previous studies: monochromatic dogs, especially those with red or golden hair, are more likely to show signs of aggression than two- or three-color dogs. However, the mechanisms that explain this relationship remain unknown, and scientists are planning further research to find out the reasons for this behavior.

