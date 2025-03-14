How to make authentic French croissants at home: revealing a recipe with secrets
When I cook, and especially when I work with dough, it's a pleasure and very calming.
So, for the dough:
360 g of milk
560 g of strong flour + 40 g
60 g of sugar
24 g of yeast
30 g of 82.5% butter
a pinch of salt
coloring as desired
Separately:
260 g butter 82.5%.
1 egg for the dough
The croissant dough is kneaded with cold milk and needs to stay cold enough to work, so prepare a place in the refrigerator in advance.
I divided the ingredients into 2 parts. I added sugar and live yeast to the cold milk, stirred it with a whisk and left it for 5 minutes. In one of the containers, I added the coloring agent.
Next, I add flour and knead the dough with quick movements. Finally, I add a piece of butter at room temperature and mix it into the dough.
I put the finished dough in the fridge, preferably for 2 hours.
Butter with 82.5% fat should also be very cold. I divide it into 2 parts, sprinkle it with flour (the extra) and use a rolling pin to "beat it down", forming 2 rectangles a few millimeters thick and put it in the fridge for 30 minutes.
I take out the dough, roll it into a large rectangle, put butter in the middle, roll and pinch the dough, and carefully roll each one out and fold it 3 times. I roll it out again into a rectangle and fold it again 3 times.
I put the dough in the cold for 30 minutes.
I fold it 3 times and roll it out - again in the refrigerator. I take it out, fold it 2 times, roll it out, and end up with 54 layers.
I put both pieces of dough on top of each other, roll them into a rectangle and cut them into long triangles. I stretch the noses a little, and make a small cut at the base, and then quickly roll them into croissants, stretching the dough a little. I put them seam side down on a parchment baking sheet. The dough should rise three times.
Don't make the same mistake! Let the dough rise in the oven with a glass of boiling water off for 2 hours. The temperature should not exceed 28°C! (I put it in a warm oven and the butter melted)
When the dough is ready, I carefully brush it with an egg mixed with water in a 1:1 ratio.
I bake it in a well-heated oven at 185°C for about 20 minutes.
Immediately brush the top with hot sugar syrup and sprinkle with dried berries. And put your favorite cream in the middle. It's a total delight!