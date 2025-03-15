Give warm emotions: top series to watch on the weekend

If you're looking for family-friendly shows, this selection is for you! It combines heartwarming stories and funny moments that will bring a good mood to all generations.

Daily video

From warm dramas to funny comedies, RBC-Ukraine editorial team has collected series that will be a great choice for an evening with your family. These stories will touch your heart, make you laugh out loud and leave a lasting impression!

"The Way Home" A touching series about three women from the same family whose lives are changed by a mysterious pond near the farm. When Kat Landry and her teenage daughter Alice return to their hometown of Port Haven to reconnect with Del's mother, they unexpectedly encounter secrets from the past. Will Kat be able to find out the truth about her missing brother and give herself a second chance at happiness?

Read also: 5 movies to help you cope with emotional burnout

"The Middle" A funny series about the everyday life of the Heck family living in a small Indiana town. The parents, Frankie and Mike, are trying to find an approach to their children, Axel, Sue and Brick, who are constantly throwing up surprises. Despite all the difficulties, this family always finds time to support each other and does not forget to laugh even in difficult moments.

"Young Sheldon" tells the story of the childhood of the brilliant but eccentric Sheldon Cooper, familiar to everyone from the TV series The Big Bang Theory. The story takes place in conservative Texas, where a young prodigy tries to find his place in the world, facing misunderstanding of others and the challenges of social life. And Sheldon's family has to come to terms with his exceptional abilities.

"Melissa & Joey" The life of successful politician Melissa Burke changes dramatically when she becomes the guardian of her nephews. To cope with her new responsibilities, she hires a nanny, Joey, a former businessman. Together, they go through funny situations, settle family matters, and gradually become closer to each other.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!