Potato pie with spaghetti and cheese. Quick, easy and delicious

Friends, today we are going to make a potato pie with spinach and cheese. It's quick, easy and delicious. Cook and enjoy.

Potato pie with spinach and cheese.

700 g of potatoes

350 g of spinach

200 ml of cream (10-15% fat)

20 g flour (1 tbsp)

150 g of cheese

100 g of eggs (2 pcs.)

salt (to taste)

20 g of butter

20 ml of vegetable oil (4 tsp)

Cooking technology:

Wash the potatoes, peel and cut them into thin slices.

Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender.

Pour a little vegetable oil into a frying pan and heat the spinach for a few minutes. If you have large spinach leaves, you need to chop them. The spinach should darken and reduce in volume. It's ready.

Combine the eggs and flour in a bowl. Mix thoroughly to avoid lumps.

Add cream and salt. Mix well.

Add the spinach and mix again.

Take a mold with a diameter of 30 cm. Grease it with butter.

Put the potatoes on the bottom of the mold.

Pour the egg mixture with spinach and cream over the potatoes. Spread the spinach.

Grate the cheese on a coarse grater and spread it over the spinach.

Put the pie in a preheated oven to 190 degrees with convection for 30-35 minutes.

Take the pie out and leave it to cool at room temperature.

Enjoy!