Homemade halva: the perfect light dessert

This recipe is an ideal option for those looking for a healthy and tasty dessert without any unnecessary complications. You can make it at home, and the result will pleasantly surprise you.

All it takes is a few simple steps and a little patience.

Ingredients:

- Sunflower seeds - 400 g;

- Sugar - 200 g

- Water - 80 g;

- Egg white - 1 pc;

- Salt - a pinch.

Method of preparation:

1. First, fry the sunflower seeds until golden brown and let them cool.

2. Blend the seeds in a blender until they become a paste.

3. Mix the sugar and water, bring to a temperature of 120°C - the syrup should be thick and stretchy.

4. Beat the egg white with salt and 1 tbsp of sugar until fluffy.

5. Gradually pour the syrup into the egg white while whisking.

6. Add the crushed seeds and mix well until smooth.

7. Form the bars from the mass.

8. If you want, cover them with chocolate for extra flavor.

