Each of these breeds can become a loyal friend, a gentle and caring dog, ready to protect its owner to the last. However, it is worth remembering that if you treat them rudely or cruelly, they will not let it go unanswered.

Dogs are the most loyal animals that will never betray a person and will stay by their side under any circumstances. But before getting a four-legged friend, it is important for future owners to carefully study the characteristics of the breed and be prepared to devote enough time to upbringing and training. Lack of attention, mistreatment, or excessive punishment can deeply hurt these animals, and they are unlikely to forget the offense. According to the Petpress resource, there are six breeds that, despite their high intelligence and loyalty, can be vindictive and even vengeful. It all depends on how the owner treats them.

Bull Terrier

This is a powerful and energetic breed that needs constant training and exercise to remain an obedient and harmonious family member. Bull Terriers can be gentle and affectionate, but they perceive any manifestations of rudeness or cruelty very painfully and may respond with aggression. If the owner allows himself to raise his hand or quarrels frequently, the dog may react, for example, by tearing his favorite slippers or even showing more serious disobedience.

Labrador

These dogs are known for their good-natured and obedient nature. They are ideal for families with children and are often used as emotional support animals. But even such gentle dogs have limits to their patience. Labradors do not tolerate unfair punishment or yelling. Instead of open aggression, they may choose passive protest, such as making a puddle in the middle of the room or ignoring commands to show their resentment.

Doberman

Hardy and always ready to defend their owner, Dobermans have a fine mental organization. They are sensitive to human attitudes and demand respect. If a Doberman feels injustice, neglect, or mistreatment, he may start to behave in a wayward manner or even take revenge.

German Shepherd

These intelligent and versatile dogs have long proven to be reliable assistants in the police, rescue and security services. At the same time, shepherds are very sensitive and jealous. They don't like it when their owner pays attention to other animals and may respond with protest behavior, such as refusing to obey or being deliberately stubborn.

Husky.

This is one of the most stubborn breeds. Huskies require strict discipline and leadership from the owner. If the owner shows weakness or indecision, the dog senses it and quickly takes a dominant position. Such a dog will simply stop responding to commands, and it will be difficult to correct the situation. Due to their independence and freedom-loving nature, huskies are not recommended for beginners in dog breeding.

St. Bernard

Huge and seemingly good-natured St. Bernards are actually very touchy. Any rudeness, even a slight raise of the voice or a reproach, can cause them to take offense. In response, the dog can destroy a favorite pair of shoes or leave marks on the couch. St. Bernards require a gentle approach, patience, and love.

