In the wake of the premiere of the new Snow White, many people will want to recall the cult adaptations of fairy tales full of magic and amazing adventures. The fantasy world is huge, and the choice of interesting films is truly impressive.

RBC offers several bright films that captivate from the first minutes. They will definitely be a great end to the evening.

"Snow White" The latest adaptation of the world-famous fairy tale has received mixed reviews: some are delighted, while others are critical. Nevertheless, this movie is definitely worth watching, as it offers a new perspective on the familiar story and its main character.

"The Enchantress" This musical film starring Ariana Grande became a real event and even received an Oscar nomination. The plot centers on the classic confrontation between good and evil, which takes unexpected turns.

"Maleficent" Angelina Jolie amazed the audience with her transformation into a powerful sorceress. But is her character really as evil as she seems? This movie not only fascinates with its plot, but also delights with its visual beauty.

"In Alice in Wonderland, Tim Burton created a unique world where Johnny Depp as the Hatter became a real star. Despite the fact that the movie was released back in 2010, it still impresses with its special effects and atmosphere.

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" This film with Eva Green has become a real find for Harry Potter fans. Here, magic not only exists, but is carefully guarded, opening up a new, fascinating world for the audience.

