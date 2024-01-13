Forbidden breakfasts for thin people: a cautionary tale from a nutritionist

Renowned nutrition expert Laura Burak has warned that foods high in sugar, such as donuts, pancakes and muffins, are the most unhealthy choice for breakfast.

Daily video

"Consuming empty calories in the form of sugar can lead to higher blood cholesterol levels, as well as a rapid disappearance of the feeling of satiety," Burak explained.

Read also:Expert named three products that should not be included in breakfast

In addition, sweet breakfast does not provide the body with the necessary protein and fiber needed to maintain health and normal functioning of the body.

As a replacement for sweet pastries, nutritionist recommends eating oatmeal with added protein for breakfast. She also highlights healthy foods such as avocados, hard-boiled eggs and whole-grain bread as nutrient-rich alternatives.

"Protein meals are the best choice for breakfast for those who are losing weight. They are slowly digested and will help you last without snacking until lunchtime," says the expert.

What to eat for breakfast for weight loss

Oatmeal with protein: mix 1/2 cup oatmeal with 1/2 cup milk, 1 egg, 1/4 cup berries and 1 tablespoon peanut butter.

Avocado with egg: cut avocado in half, remove the pit and put an egg inside.

Whole-grain toast with egg: toast whole-grain bread and put scrambled eggs on it.

Thus, if you want to be healthy and lose weight, it is better to replace sugary breakfasts with healthy foods such as oatmeal, avocado, boiled eggs and whole-grain bread.

Previously, longevity researcher Dan Buettner discovered "the world's healthiest breakfast".

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!