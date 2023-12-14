Researchers have named the 'world's healthiest breakfast' that guarantees longevity

Longevity researcher Dan Buettner discovered "the world's healthiest breakfast" in a secluded corner of Nicoya, located in Costa Rica. According to him, this breakfast is the secret of longevity of local residents reaching the age of a century.

Every day, the people of Nicoya wake up at 04:00 to prepare this special breakfast. They use clay ovens, kindle wood and make tortillas from corn dough mixed with wood ash, CNBC reported.

These tortillas are cooked on hot clay plates. They also slow cook black beans with onions, red peppers and local herbs and add rice to it.

Corn tortillas

The key element of this breakfast is corn tortillas, which are a great source of whole-grain complex carbohydrates with a low glycemic index. The wood ash added to the dough breaks down the cell walls of the corn, which makes niacin, a more important B vitamin, more available to the body. In addition, amino acids are freed up for better absorption by the body.

Black beans

The black beans in this breakfast contain anthocyanins, similar to those found in blueberries, which have antioxidant properties. These substances help cleanse the colon, lower blood pressure, regulate insulin levels and are rich in folate like potassium and B vitamins.

Rice

The combination of black beans and rice creates a complete protein, giving the body all the amino acids it needs.

Researcher Dan Buettner says this unique combination of foods could play a key role in the longevity and health of Nicoya locals, as well as provide valuable lessons for those seeking a healthy lifestyle.

"This breakfast contains all the essential nutrients needed for health and longevity," says Buettner. "It's rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, antioxidants and other nutrients."

