Dentists warn that there are three foods that you should never eat in the morning as they can cause serious damage to your teeth.

Dr. Abdul Matin Azizi, chief dentist at Harley Private Dental Clinic, explained that foods such as citrus fruits, coffee, sugary cereals, and pastries can damage tooth enamel, increase the risk of tooth decay, and even lead to tooth discoloration.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons contain citric acid, which can weaken tooth enamel. This is especially dangerous in the morning when saliva production decreases, which reduces the natural defense of the mouth against acids.

Coffee

Coffee is also acidic and can eat away at tooth enamel over time. In addition, the dark pigments in coffee can lead to tooth discoloration.

Sweet cereals and pastries

Sugary cereals and pastries are high in sugar, which feeds harmful bacteria in the mouth. These bacteria produce acids that can damage tooth enamel.

Dr. Azizi urged people to avoid these foods in the morning to protect their dental health. He also recommended rinsing your mouth with water after eating these foods to help mitigate their effects.

