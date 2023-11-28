Two stone anchors of the Greek Archaic period discovered near Syracuse (photo)

Two stone anchors from the Greek Archaic period were discovered on the seabed off the coast of Syracuse, Sicily. The discovery dates back to 800-480 BC.

Daily video

The anchors were spotted by a private citizen who informed the Maritime Authority of the Sicilian Region. The authorities continued to examine the site, The History Blog reports.

The researchers documented a triangular anchor with three holes about 27 inches long and a second with one hole and an egg-shaped shape.

Read also: Human remains 10,000 years old discovered in Vietnam for the first time (photo)

The intervention was carried out in a marine area of about 250 square meters, which was surveyed and documented to check for additional archaeological finds.

Of great value is the cooperation of private individuals, which over the years has accidentally led to the identification of numerous artifacts with the sole common goal of restoring and enhancing cultural heritage.

As a reminder, a 3000-year-old city buried under the sands has been found in Egypt: the largest ever discovered.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!