In Luxor, Egypt, archaeologists have discovered an ancient city three thousand years old hidden under the sand. Founded in the time of Pharaoh Amenhotep III, who ruled here from 1391 to 1353 BC, the city has preserved entire streets and buildings.

Fakty

After the death of Amenhotep III, the pharaohs Tutankhamun and Ai were in power. The expedition reported that this is the largest city found in Egypt during excavations, with preserved buildings 3 meters high. This discovery will provide an opportunity to study the history of the country and explore the reasons for the move of Pharaoh Ekhnaton and Queen Nefertiti to Amarna.

The former Golden City was the largest on the west bank of Luxor in ancient times, and archaeologists have discovered tall buildings and reported that this discovery is second only to the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in importance.

