A 2000-year-old fresco in excellent condition discovered in Pompeii

In Pompeii, archaeologists discovered an ancient fresco that is more than 2,000 years old. The mural depicts the mythological characters of Phrixus and Hella (or Elly) from ancient Greek legends.

The myth tells the story of a brother and sister who flee their home, driven away by their evil stepmother who wanted them dead. The children are saved by the goddess Hera, who rides a ram with a golden fleece. Arkeonews writes about this.

However, Hella slips off the animal and drowns in the strait between Europe and Asia, which has since been named the Hellespont. The fresco depicts this moment - Hella disappears in the waves, while Phrixus remains alive.

According to the director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, Gabriel Zuchtrigel, this find is not just an illustration of ancient Greek mythology, but a tangible connection with the everyday life of the Pompeii. The fresco of amazing preservation decorated a small but richly decorated house. Zuchtrigel calls it "a myth typical of Ancient Greece and at the same time of Pompeii, where Greek myths are present in all homes."

Other works of art, including still lifes and female portraits, have also been discovered that enrich this archaeological site. Scientists hope to open these houses to the public in the near future.

