Archaeologists have discovered a rare clay head of the Roman god Mercury in Smallhythe Place, Kent, England.

The discovery came as a surprise, as the place is better known for its medieval shipbuilding than for its Roman history, Live Science reports.

The discovery suggests that there was a previously unknown Roman settlement at the site, which flourished between the 1st and 3rd centuries AD.

The head of Mercury is made of pipe clay, which makes it even more unique.

Most Roman statuettes of gods were made of metal, and clay figurines were usually made from local clay.

Scholars know of fewer than 10 such clay figurines in all of Roman Britain, and most of them depict female deities.

The statuette of Mercury depicts the god wearing a hat, probably covered with a short cloak or naked, holding a caduceus, a staff with snakes that symbolizes medicine.

This discovery provides valuable information about the religious practices of the Romans who lived in Britain. It also suggests that Roman culture had a greater influence on this part of England than previously thought.

