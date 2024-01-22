Unique ancient sword fished out of the Vistula River in Poland (photo)

A 9th-century Viking sword was discovered during dredging at a pier in Włocławek, Poland.

The sword, about 90 centimeters long and weighing about 1.5 kilograms, was made of high-quality steel with a carbon admixture. This gives the weapon proper power, flexibility, flexibility and durability, writes wloclawek.naszemiasto.pl.

Researchers from the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, who studied the sword, suggest that it belongs to the Ulfbert type, a transitional weapon between the Viking sword and the evolution of the medieval knightly sword.

This type of sword is believed to be of Frankish origin, but most of them have been found mainly in Northern Europe. They were most likely exported as booty, ransom, or smuggled.

Professor Wojciech Hudziak of the Nicolaus Copernicus University suggested that the sword could have been a Viking warrior's weapon. This is supported by the fact that major sea and land routes from Kujawy, Mazovia, and even Kievan Rus crossed near Włocławek.

The discovery of the sword is an important historical find that sheds light on trade and military ties between different regions of Europe in the 9th century.

