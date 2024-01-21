Child finds 1800-year-old Roman coin in sandbox (photo)

In Bremen, Germany, an 8-year-old boy named Bjarn found a silver coin minted during the Pax Romana period of the Roman Empire while playing in the sandbox at his elementary school.

Bjarn came across a small silver object that turned out to be an 1800-year-old Roman coin. He raced home to share the find with his family. His family contacted the authorities, who subsequently confirmed the authenticity of the coin through an archaeological examination, History Blog writes.

The coin has been identified as a Roman denarius minted during the reign of Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, who ruled from 161 to 180 AD.

The silver denarius weighing 2.4 grams contains information about the monetary practices of the Roman Empire during a period characterized by the deterioration of coin quality due to inflation. Uta Halle, a state archaeologist, explained that this coin belonged to a time when the Roman Empire reduced the silver content of its currency.

While the discovery of the coin in Bremen, a city in northern Germany, is indeed extraordinary, it has raised questions about how it came to be in a region that was never under Roman rule. One theory suggests that the coin may have been acquired, lost, or brought back by travelers as a souvenir.

According to the Bremen Monument Protection Act, such artifacts belong to the state, and therefore Bjarne will not be able to keep the coin. Instead, it is planned to give the coin to the Fokke Museum in Bremen.

