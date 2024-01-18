Valley of 2000-year-old settlements discovered in the Amazon forest (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered a valley of ancient lost settlements in the Amazon rainforest, where at least 10,000 people could have lived about 2,000 years ago. This is one of the earliest examples of agricultural civilization in the tropical forests of South America.

A series of earthen mounds and underground roads were first noticed more than 20 years ago by Stephen Roysten, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). But at that time, the archaeologist was unable to understand what these structures were and how they were connected to each other, the Guardian writes.

Modern technologies helped researchers study the mysterious find. Thus, with the help of lidar, scientists discovered a complex network of structures and roads hidden under the Amazon canopy.

"It was a lost valley of cities. And it's just incredible. Recent discoveries have shown us how complex the past really is near the Amazon forests. There has always been an incredible diversity of people and settlements here. And now we are learning more about them," said Roysten.

The settlement was inhabited by two sedentary societies - the pre-Hispanic Kilomop and Upano cultures. They lived here between 500 BC and 300-600 AD, a period comparable to the era of the Roman Empire in Europe.

It is difficult to estimate the exact number of people. Scientists note that at least 10 thousand people lived here, and at the peak of the settlement's development, perhaps up to 15 thousand or even 30 thousand people. This is comparable to the population of Roman-era London, the largest city in Britain at the time.

