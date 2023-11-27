Perfectly preserved remains of man killed by tsunami 3600 years ago found in Greece

An international team of scientists has found the remains of a young man who died approximately 3,600 years ago as a result of the tsunami caused by the eruption of the Thera volcano on the island of Santorini.

Daily video

Previous studies have shown that the eruption of Thera was a significant event associated with the decline of the Minoan civilization (Bronze Age) on the island of Crete. This eruption occurred approximately between 1600 and 1500 BC. Santorini is located in the eastern Mediterranean, north of Crete, between southern Greece and southern Turkey.

Fakty writes about it.

Although there is evidence of a volcanic eruption, there is little information about the tsunami. This is because tsunamis usually cause debris and bodies to disappear into the sea, leaving few traces on the shore. For this reason, the remains of the victims of this tsunami have not yet been found.

Read also: Human remains 10,000 years old discovered in Vietnam for the first time (photo)

The skeleton of a young man was discovered during excavations in an area known as Cesme-Baglararasi, on the shores of the Gulf of Cesme in western Turkey. Artifacts from the Late Bronze Age have been found at this site for several years. However, it was only recently that traces of the tsunami were discovered - layers of ash and debris that had not been washed back into the sea.

In addition to the remains of a man, the researchers also found the skeleton of a dog. Radiocarbon dating confirmed that both skeletons belong to the period no earlier than 1612 BC.

As a reminder, a 3000-year-old city buried under the sands was found in Egypt: the largest one ever discovered.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!