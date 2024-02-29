Australian scientists have solved the mystery of the SS Nemesis, which disappeared in 1904 during a voyage from Newcastle to Melbourne. The wreck was found on the seabed near Wollongong, New South Wales, at a depth of 160 meters.

A research team from the CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, together with Heritage NSW, discovered the wreck during a search off the coast of Wollongong, Newsweek reports.

The SS Nemesis was a 240-foot steamer that went missing after leaving port when it encountered a severe storm. All 30 people on board died.

Its whereabouts were unknown until May 2022, when it was found by marine research company Subsea Professional Marine Services. The CSIRO conducted an additional mission to learn more about the wreck.

The researchers used advanced technology to map the seabed and conduct a visual inspection of the ship.

They found that the ship is standing upright on the seabed, but has significant damage to the bow and stern. Some key structures of the ship, including two anchors, are still intact and can be identified.

