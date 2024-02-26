A 500-year-old gold ring found in Denmark: it belonged to a representative of the Merovingian dynasty

In southwestern Jutland, Denmark, a local resident named Lars Nielsen used a metal detector to find a rare gold ring. It was made in 500-600 AD and could have belonged to a noble family that had close ties to the rulers of the Frankish state.

The artifact was discovered in Emmerlew, 10 kilometers from the famous Golden Horns of Hallehus and 2 kilometers from the Trelbanken ring rampart. This indicates that this area was the center of the ruling elite for hundreds of years. Heritage Daily writes about it.

The news about the ring was kept secret for some time so that archaeologists could explore the site without any outside attention.

The jewelry piece is made of 22-carat gold and is decorated with a semiprecious almandine garnet in the center, indicating a symbol of power.

On the underside are two spirals and shamrocks - all characteristic features of stylish shapes found in Frankish jewelry from the 5th-6th centuries AD. Rings of this type were worn by members of the elite of the Merovingian dynasty, the Frankish kings who ruled the Frankish state from the late 5th to the mid-8th century.

According to a press release from the National Museum of Denmark: "The ring probably indicates the presence of a previously unknown princely family in the region, closely related to the Merovingians, the royal family that ruled the Kingdom of the Franks."

