Tea with millet is not just a tasty drink but also a source of benefits for the body.

It has the following properties:

Anti-inflammatory. Helps with colds, sore throats and other inflammatory processes.

Diuretic. Removes excess fluid, toxins and waste products from the body.

Immune-boosting. Strengthens the body's defenses and makes it more resistant to infections.

Normalizes the work of the gastrointestinal tract. Improves digestion, helps with diarrhea and constipation.

Lowers blood sugar. Recommended for people with diabetes.

Lowers blood pressure. Useful for people with hypertension.

Improves the condition of the skin, hair and nails. Thanks to the vitamins and trace elements contained in millet.

Strengthens bones. Due to the content of calcium and phosphorus.

Preparation of tea with millet:

Roast the millet. This will add a pleasant aroma to the tea and slightly change its taste.

Mix millet with granulated tea. You can choose the proportions to your taste.

Pour the mixture with boiling water. Use 200 ml of water for one spoonful of the mixture.

Insist for 5-7 minutes. Do not overdo it so that the tea does not become tart.

Additional tips:

You can add honey, lemon, dried fruits or nuts to the tea to taste.

Tea with millet can be drunk both hot and cold.

This drink is especially useful in winter when the body needs additional support.

