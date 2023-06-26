Three delicious dinner options to help you lose weight: menu tips

Diet plays an important role in weight loss. Many people believe that in order to lose weight, you need to give up your favorite foods. However, you can enjoy delicious dishes without putting in much effort and without sacrificing your health. In this article, UAportal has prepared three dinner options that will help you lose weight.

Choose lean protein

One of the main components of a healthy and effective weight loss diet is lean protein. It helps build muscle, speed up your metabolism, and keep you full longer. For dinner, choose foods high in lean protein: chicken, turkey, fish, or tofu.

You can cook them in different ways: grill or bake. Add various spices or herbs to the dish to add flavor. For example, you can marinate chicken breast in lemon and garlic and grill it, or bake salmon with rosemary and thyme. Combine the protein with vegetables or a salad for a nutritious, healthy, and satisfying dinner.

Experiment with plant-based foods

Plant-based foods are a great way to add more nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants to your diet while reducing the number of calories you consume. You don't have to be a vegan or vegetarian to enjoy plant-based foods; you can incorporate them into your diet gradually. For example, you can try replacing meat with legumes (lentils, chickpeas, or black beans); or replace pasta with zucchini noodles or spaghetti.

Try national dishes from different countries that use plant-based products. For example, Mediterranean, Asian, or Mexican food. You can make vegetarian fried tofu with a vegetable mixture and brown rice or a vegetarian burrito with quinoa, black beans, avocado, and salsa.

Prioritize whole foods and portion control

Prioritizing whole foods and portion control is another important aspect of a healthy and sustainable weight loss diet. Whole foods include vegetables, whole grains and nuts, which fill your body with essential nutrients, fiber, and energy without adding unnecessary calories and sugar.

At night, try to fill half of your plate with vegetables or salad, a quarter with lean protein, and a quarter with whole grains or non-starchy vegetables. Avoid processed or packaged foods that are high in salt, sugar, or fat. Make a choice in favor of home-cooked meals because you can control the portion size and ingredients. You can also use smaller dishes to trick your mind into thinking you're eating more than you actually are.

