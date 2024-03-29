Nutritionists named the list of the most useful foods for the brain

Who does not want to have a sharp mind and strong memory? Of course, everyone! And, as it turns out, our diet can significantly affect cognitive functions.

Daily video

By adding these simple rules to your life, you can significantly improve your cognitive functions and keep your mind sharp for many years, writes mindbodygreen.

Some supplements may also benefit the brain: curcumin, vitamin D, acetylcarnitine, citicoline, omega-3, plant-based caffeine, and L-theanine. But remember: supplements will not replace a healthy diet and lifestyle.

What do experts recommend to eat?

1. Green tea: thanks to antioxidants, it improves concentration and mood.

2. Water: It seems trivial, but dehydration negatively affects cognitive functions.

3. Lentils: rich in fiber, protein, and folic acid, which are good for the brain.

4. Walnuts: contain omega-3, which protect the brain from oxidative stress.

5. Kefir: probiotics in kefir have a positive effect on the gut microbiome, which means the brain.

6. Salmon: Another source of omega-3s recommended for mood balance.

7. Anchovies: Also rich in omega-3s and less prone to mercury contamination.

8. Blueberries and other berries: Antioxidants in berries fight free radicals and improve memory.

9. Eggs: choline in egg yolks is necessary for the functioning of neurotransmitters.

10. Dark chocolate: Cocoa flavonols in dark chocolate improve concentration and cognitive function.

And what foods harm the brain?

Ultra-processed products: cookies, candies, fast food.

Red meat: due to the high content of saturated fats.

Foods with a high content of sugar and salt: harm the gut microbiome and the heart.

In addition to proper nutrition, it is also important for brain health:

Do sports regularly.

Get some sleep.

Reduce stress.

Learn something new.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!