Scientists have told which popular product significantly raises blood pressure and triggers heart attacks

A new study has found that simply switching to potassium-rich salt can help reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Scientists investigated that excess salt (sodium) increases the risk of high blood pressure, so all hypertension sufferers are advised to reduce the amount of salt in the diet, writes ScienceAlert.

It is noted that people find it difficult to change the way they cook food, to season food differently, to choose from the shelves of the supermarket products with low salt content and accept a less salty taste. However, there is a simple and effective solution: you should replace ordinary salt with salt enriched with potassium. It can be used just like regular salt, and most people don't notice any significant difference in flavor.

"Switching to potassium-enriched salt is possible in a way that reducing salt intake is not. Our new study concludes that clinical guidelines for hypertension should provide patients with clear recommendations for switching," the publication writes.

What are potassium-enriched salts?

Potassium-enriched salts replace some of the sodium chloride that makes up regular salt with potassium chloride. They are also called low-sodium salt, potassium salt, heart salt, mineral salt, or reduced-sodium salt.

Potassium chloride looks just like sodium chloride and tastes very similar.

Potassium-enriched salt lowers BP not only because it reduces sodium intake, but also because it increases potassium intake. Insufficient potassium, mainly coming from fruits and vegetables, is another major cause of high blood pressure.

