Doctors have named foods to avoid if you suffer from hair loss

Healthy hair is not only a beauty but also a reflection of our overall health. In recent years, doctors have been paying more and more attention to how proper nutrition can affect the condition of our hair.

Even if hair loss is due to genetics, stress, or hormonal changes, a balanced diet can play a key role in maintaining its health and beauty, SheFinds writes.

Nutrition experts reveal how to choose the right products to have beautiful hair and maintain its health.

Experts advise avoiding ultra-processed meat, such as bacon: eating such products adversely affects hair growth and causes inflammation.

Instead, nutritionists advise eating fish, especially salmon. "Instead of processed meat, include fish such as salmon in your diet. It is not only a source of protein but also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for hair health," the experts say.

Get rid of the habit of drinking carbonated drinks: as they can cause inflammation in the body, which negatively affects hair follicles. Replace them with plain water.

"Water is the key to health, eliminating toxins and moisturizing the body, which directly affects the hair. Add citrus fruits or fresh mint to make the water more attractive," the experts added.

Protect yourself from excess sugar - avoid sugary breakfasts (snacks, cereals, etc.) and replace them with eggs, rich in protein and vitamins that are good for hair.

Replace fast soups with homemade options, without preservatives and high amounts of salt, to keep your hair healthy and moisturized.

