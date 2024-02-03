Becoming a health hazard: why aroma candles can be dangerous

American dermatologist John Zadeh warns: scented candles, popular for creating a cozy atmosphere, may carry health risks. As the doctor says, the main harm from aroma candles is that they are created using more paraffin than ordinary candles. This material emits toxic substances when burning. Inhaling air in the immediate vicinity of such a candle is unsafe.

Risks of scented candles:

Use of paraffin wax

Most scented candles are made of paraffin, a product of petroleum refining. When burned, it releases carcinogenic substances such as benzene, formaldehyde and acetone.

Skin Exposure

Inhalation of these toxins can cause skin irritation, redness, rashes and itching.

Respiratory hazards

Inhaling carcinogens harms the respiratory system and can have long-term negative effects.

Recommendations for safe use:

Choose candles made from natural waxes: Soy, coconut or beeswax are safer alternatives to paraffin wax.

Ventilate the room: When using scented candles and after they are extinguished, it is important to ventilate the room to remove toxic substances.

Trim the wick: This will help the candle burn cleaner and brighter and reduce the release of harmful substances.

Remember:

Health is the most precious thing. Don't skimp on it when choosing scented candles.

Natural alternatives to paraffin are not only safer, but often have a more pleasant and long-lasting fragrance.

Observe the safety rules so that scented candles really gave you comfort and pleasant emotions, not harm.

