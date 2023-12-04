Experts explained what is healthier - rice or potatoes

Rice and potatoes are two popular foods that are an important source of carbohydrates in many diets. Both contain healthy nutrients, but there are some key differences between them.

As reported by FoodsTruct, rice as well as potatoes are quite popular foods and they are almost identical in their nutritional properties, but one of these foods still has more benefits.

Benefits of rice

Rice is a good source of carbohydrates, which is the body's main source of energy. 165 grams of cooked white rice contains 357 calories and 63 grams of carbohydrates.

Rice is a source of fiber, which is important for digestion and heart health. One serving of cooked white rice contains 2.4 g of fiber.

This product is also a source of several vitamins and minerals including vitamin B1, magnesium and iron.

Benefits of potatoes

However, a boiled potato (weighing 170 grams) contains 163 calories and 37 grams of carbohydrates. It also has 3.8 grams of fiber.

Potatoes are a good source of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin B6.

Which food is healthier

Rice and potatoes are two popular foods that are important sources of carbohydrates. However, there are some key differences between the two that you should consider when choosing which product for your diet.

One of the most important differences is the glycemic index (GI). The GI indicates how quickly blood sugar levels rise after consuming a food. Brown rice has a lower GI than potatoes, which means it is absorbed into the bloodstream more slowly and doesn't spike sugar levels as much. This can be important for people with diabetes as they need to control their blood sugar levels.

Another important difference between rice and potatoes is the risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Consuming large amounts of white rice is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, while brown rice is conversely associated with a decrease in this risk. This is because brown rice contains more fiber, which helps control blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

In terms of calories and nutritional value, white rice contains more calories than potatoes. However, white rice is enriched with vitamins B1 and folate, which are important for health. Potatoes, on the other hand, are a good source of dietary fiber, which is important for digestion and health.

Finally, it is important to consider the sodium content of foods. Rice contains less sodium than potatoes, which can be beneficial for blood pressure watchers.

Overall, there is no clear conclusion as to which product is healthier. Brown rice has an advantage over white rice in terms of GI and risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However, white rice contains more calories and certain vitamins, while potatoes are a good source of dietary fiber.

The optimal choice is to eat a variety of foods including rice, potatoes and other grains. This will help you get all the nutrients you need and maintain a healthy diet.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

